CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County first responders have now found the body after three days of searching for a man who drowned in Swift Creek Reservoir on Sunday evening.

At around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, a body was recovered from the Swift Creek Reservoir, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

The body will now be taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for further examination. The Chesterfield Police Department will be handling the death investigation.

This body was found after crews have been searching the area since Sunday evening following a reported drowning.

At around 6:07 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, Chesterfield Police officers arrived at the Swift Creek Reservoir near the 5700 block of Promontory Pointe Road to assist first responders with a potential drowning. According to police, a man had gone under the water at the reservoir and had not resurfaced.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS personnel searched for the man throughout Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, although the search was cut short on Monday evening when severe weather was expected in the area.

Crews had renewed hope on Tuesday, the third day of recovery efforts, when they were able to ping the location of the emergency 911 call from the weekend. This offered a more specific location of where the body might be within the reservoir.