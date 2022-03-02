CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police worked alongside EMS and Fire services to recover a body from a reservoir Wednesday afternoon.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the death of the unidentified male, after being called to the 14700 block of Village Square Place after someone discovered the body in the reservoir.

Crews worked together at the scene and pulled the body from the Swift Creek Reservoir at around 2 p.m.

Officials said the body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for continued investigation.

