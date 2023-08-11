A Bon Air resident woke up the morning of Friday, Aug. 11 to find her car had been broken into in the overnight hours. (Photo: Sheila McMullin)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Bon Air resident woke up Friday morning to find her car had been broken into.

The crime happened overnight at The Timbers Apartments. According to the resident, four vehicles were broken into overnight, including her Hyundai Elantra which had the rear passenger window busted out.

The resident said police responded to the scene the morning of Friday, Aug. 11 and dusted her car for fingerprints as a part of the investigation.

Hyundai Elantras were listed as the third most frequently stolen car in Virginia as of a 2022 data analysis by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The Chesterfield Police Department confirmed another car involved was a Kia. Police said an unknown suspect tried unsuccessfully to steal it.

There was also a report that an abandoned car had been vandalized and left open.