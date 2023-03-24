CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Bon Secours announced the opening of a new Community Health Clinic in Manchester with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 23.

According to Bon Secours, the clinic is an extension of the Care-A-Van — a mobile health clinic that has provided health care to uninsured community members for nearly 30 years.

“Bon Secours recognizes that the factors that drive individual and community health extend far beyond the walls of our hospitals,” said Becky Clay Christensen, executive director of community health for Bon Secours Richmond. “The opening of the Community Health Clinic is a major milestone for Bon Secours’ compassionate ministry and for our underserved community in Richmond. We could not be more excited to bring these critical health care services to some of our most vulnerable populations and to have a new space to further our important community health work.”

The two-story, 8,000-square-foot clinic will feature eight exam rooms and an on-site lab. Bon Secours also says the facility will provide wrap-around services for uninsured and underinsured adults and children — including primary and follow-up care, chronic disease management, women’s health services, immunizations and behavioral health services.

The clinic will officially open its door on Monday, April 3.