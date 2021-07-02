Bon View Road in Bon Air closed due to downed powerlines

Chesterfield County

Photo: Dixon Johnston

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Bon View Road is blocked off in Chesterfield after downed powerlines were causing sparks.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS, police and Dominion Energy responded to the scene. At this time, Dominion remains on the scene.

