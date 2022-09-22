CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police officers are on scene of a crane crash that is causing a small power outage.

Chesterfield police responded to Research Road at approximately 1:03 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, for a reported crash involving a vehicle with a boom crane. According to police, the crane struck and knocked down several power lines.





A vehicle with a boom crane disrupted several power lines on Research Road in Chesterfield, causing a small outage on Thursday, Sept. 22. Credit: Chesterfield Police Department.

Chesterfield Police believe that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Currently, three customers are without power due to the damaged power lines. Power is estimated to be restored between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight.

The outage location for Research Road. Credit: Dominion Energy.

This investigation remains ongoing.