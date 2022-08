CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Hull Street Road and Deer Run Drive in Chesterfield Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Chesterfield Police said two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. The driver of the box truck has been charged with disregarding a red light.

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area.

