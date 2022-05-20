CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Boy Scouts have released that the organization is planning on selling a popular Scout campground in Central Virginia.

The Boy Scouts of America sent out a release Thursday, stating the organization has decided to sell Albright Property in Chesterfield County.

“The Heart of Virginia Council abhors the acts of abuse from decades ago that have made Scouts victims and we have zero tolerance for people who abuse children,” the Boy Scouts said in the release. “Therefore, we are fully committed to supporting the victim’s trust fund. This past year, we have reviewed all resources available to make this payment that will allow us to save Scouting while continuing to serve families in Central Virginia.”

The Scouts said the decision to sell the Albright Property allows the organization, “to fund the trust and continue to ensure that the Scouting program is available for families moving forward. The Heart of Virginia Scout Reservation with Cub Adventure Camp and Camp T. Brady Saunders will continue to be available for our Scouts and Scouters to use for all the outdoor adventure needs.”

“Starting immediately, all day use and camping fees will be waived. Facility rental fees, such as for the Cahoon Center and pavilions, will still apply. Existing reservations will be reimbursed. The final weekend of available camping will be August 19th – 21st,” the release stated.