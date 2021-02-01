Boyfriend mourns 23-year-old killed by driver allegedly drunk and on her phone: ‘I just lost my love’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman who police say was hit and killed by a woman driving drunk and also on her phone.

The Chesterfield County Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Midlothian woman in connection with the fatal crash that happened on January 30 in the 20400 block of River Road.

Kaelyn Stine, 23, was charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter.

Stine suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. She’s been charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Officers say Kaelyn Stine had been drinking alcohol and was distracted by her cell phone before her 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the double yellow line on River Road and hit a 2007 Honda CRV driven by Jordan Barksdale, 23, head-on. Barksdale was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Barksdale’s boyfriend, Jake Morris, addressed the accident on social media afterward.

“Saturday night I lost my best friend Jordan Barksdale to a terrible car crash. She was hit by a drunk driver that was also distracted by a phone,” he said in the post. “Jordan was truly a amazing women she brought happiness and smiles into my life every day! I love this girl more than anything! I had a life time of fun in a very in a very short period of time! Jordan had a true love and passion for all of her friends and family.”

The adventurous young woman was taken from the world after just 23 years. Morris said Barksdale worked for the Chesterfield County treasurer while also a surgical assistant student at John Tyler Community College.

“I just lost my love,” he said. “She was a wonderful girl. I really loved her.”

He added that Barksdale and “recently found Christ” and is at home in heaven now.

A GoFundMe already has $10,000 raised to help the victim’s family with funeral expenses.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and police encourage anyone with information to contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield Count/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.