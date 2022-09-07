CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Travel lanes on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County will be shifted closer to the right shoulder this week and part of next week due to a bridge rehabilitation project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT said the lane shift will begin on I-95 near Route 288, and lane closures will be in place from 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 until around 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. Traffic will be reduced to one lane from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Speed limit changes will be announced using signs in the area, and VDOT said drivers should keep an eye out for changes through work zones. The ongoing bridge rehabilitation project was slated to be completed in the summer of 2022.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT`s customer service center at 800-367-7623.