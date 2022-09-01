CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Brightpoint Community College, formerly John Tyler Community College, will be hosting part-time job and internship fairs at both of their campuses in September.
According to the school, both job fairs are free and open to the public. The first event, taking place at the Chester campus in room N102 of the Nicholas Center, will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The companies participating in the Chester campus event include:
- ACI (Atlantic Constructors Inc.)
- Amazon
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Bowlero (Bowl America Short Pump)
- Brightpoint Community College’s Academic Resource Center
- Brightpoint Community College’s Office of Student Activities
- Brown Edwards
- Chesterfield County Government
- Children of America
- ColonialWebb
- Commonwise Home Care
- Family Services Inc.
- Fastenal
- Hand and Stone Carytown
- Hand and Stone Midlothian
- Hybridge Learning Group
- Kings Dominion
- M&E Contractors
- Receivables Management Systems
- Safe Harbor
- Sherwin-Williams
- Sigma
- SOAR 365
- The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
- Tractor Supply Company
- Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)
- YMCA of Greater Richmond
The second event will take place on the first floor of Trailblazer Hall on the Midlothian campus from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Companies participating in the Midlothian campus event include:
- Amazon
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Brightpoint Community College’s Academic Resource Center (ARC)
- Brightpoint Community College’s Office of Student Engagement
- Brown Edwards
- CARITAS
- Chick-fil-A Chesterfield Plaza
- Children of America
- Henrico County General Government
- Kings Dominion
- Progressive Design
- Safe Harbor
- Senior Healthcare
- SPARC
- Timmons Group
- Wegmans Food Markets
- YMCA of Greater Richmond
The Chester campus is located at 13101 Route 1, and the Midlothian campus is located at 800 Charter Colony Parkway. A complete list of the employers participating will be available here by Sept. 12.