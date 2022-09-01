CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Brightpoint Community College, formerly John Tyler Community College, will be hosting part-time job and internship fairs at both of their campuses in September.

According to the school, both job fairs are free and open to the public. The first event, taking place at the Chester campus in room N102 of the Nicholas Center, will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The companies participating in the Chester campus event include:

ACI (Atlantic Constructors Inc.)

Amazon

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Bowlero (Bowl America Short Pump)

Brightpoint Community College’s Academic Resource Center

Brightpoint Community College’s Office of Student Activities

Brown Edwards

Chesterfield County Government

Children of America

ColonialWebb

Commonwise Home Care

Family Services Inc.

Fastenal

Hand and Stone Carytown

Hand and Stone Midlothian

Hybridge Learning Group

Kings Dominion

M&E Contractors

Receivables Management Systems

Safe Harbor

Sherwin-Williams

Sigma

SOAR 365

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Tractor Supply Company

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)

YMCA of Greater Richmond

The second event will take place on the first floor of Trailblazer Hall on the Midlothian campus from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Companies participating in the Midlothian campus event include:

Amazon

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Brightpoint Community College’s Academic Resource Center (ARC)

Brightpoint Community College’s Office of Student Engagement

Brown Edwards

CARITAS

Chick-fil-A Chesterfield Plaza

Children of America

Henrico County General Government

Kings Dominion

Progressive Design

Safe Harbor

Senior Healthcare

SPARC

Timmons Group

Wegmans Food Markets

YMCA of Greater Richmond

The Chester campus is located at 13101 Route 1, and the Midlothian campus is located at 800 Charter Colony Parkway. A complete list of the employers participating will be available here by Sept. 12.