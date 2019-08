CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A brush fire in Chesterfield County has closed a portion of River Road on Monday evening.

According to Chesterfield Fire & EMS Lt. Jason Elmore, River Road at Ivey Mill Road and N. Ivey Mill Road is shutdown due to the fire.

River Rd is shutdown at Ivey Mill Rd and N. Ivey Mill Rd due to a brush fire. @VaDOTRVA @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) August 12, 2019

