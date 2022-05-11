NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Bryant & Stratton College’s annual food drive to combat hunger in the Chesterfield community is back. This year, the college is partnering with the Manchester Family YMCA in Richmond on the initiative.

The program, which runs from May 11 to May 25, takes place at the school’s location on 8141 Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield. All donated items will be sent to the Chesterfield Food Bank.

Bryant & Stratton College is encouraging those who wish to participate to donate non-perishable breakfast and lunch items to the school’s front desk / reception area. According to a release sent out by the school, recommended products include cereal, breakfast bars, instant oatmeal, canned foods, peanut butter and other types of imperishables. Items stored in glass containers will not be accepted.

Those interested in learning more about the program can call the college at 804-745-2444.