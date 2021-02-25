‘Buckle up and drive safely’: Traffic operation targetting speeding, aggressive driving on Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Local police agencies are coming together to patrol Chippenham Parkway today and will be focusing on drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively.

Chesterfield Police, Richmond Police, Henrico Police and Virginia State Police will take part in the traffic enforcement operation throughout the day Thursday.

“Law enforcement officers will patrol Chippenham Parkway, focusing on speeding, alcohol- and drug-impaired driving, aggressive driving and seat belt enforcement,” Chesterfield Police said in a release.

Drivers are encouraged to drive safely and buckle up.