CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating a burglary at Midlothian Tennis Club where several items were stolen.

Police described the incident as a forced-entry burglary that happened on February 3 and resulted in the theft of several large items including a large display Babalot racket.

The photo is of the racket and is actual size, according to police.

Photo: Chesterfield County Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748-1278.