CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield public schools had to spend at least $1.5 million on police overtime over the past year because of a shortage of bus drivers, according to school board documents.

The Chesterfield School Board approved an amendment to their CARES Act funding plan at a meeting on June 7, removing $1.7 million from the instruction category and splitting it between administration and operations.

The bulk of the money – $1,530,360.95 – went to “Police OT for traffic control to school during bus driver shortage.” The remainder was spent on a “Conexus catch-up bill.”

Like many other localities across the state, Chesterfield faced a severe shortage of bus drivers earlier this year. The county committed to increases in pay and signing bonuses to help drive recruitment in their budget for next year, but parents were left frustrated by long delays and spotty service at the beginning of the school year.