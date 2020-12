Parking lot at Chick-fil-A at Chesterfield Plaza getting an upgrade in 2021. (Photo: Chick-fil-A video screenshot)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The parking lot at the Chick-fil-A at Chesterfield Plaza is getting an upgrade in 2021!

In a video posted on Facebook, the restaurant said they will be closed sometime in February to make improvements to their parking lot and put in a new access road.

They will also be adding all-weather canopies on both sides of their building.

“Thank you in advance as our parking lot may get a little messy before it gets better,” Managing Partner Chris Nystrom said in the video.