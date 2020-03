CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking for a way to help out? Chesterfield County is selling a T-shirt to help support the Chesterfield Food Bank in their response to COVID-19.

All T-shirt sales will go towards the Emergency Response Fund which will then support those who are facing food insecurity in the county. So far nearly $7,000 have been raised.

The shirts come in both adult and youth sizes. Click here to purchase.