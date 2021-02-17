Caller claims to be with Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office to get money from victim

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield County are warning residents about a phone scam in which the caller claims to be a deputy with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

On Feb. 12, around 1 p.m., a resident reported receiving a voicemail from someone who claimed they had an outstanding warrant. The resident called the Sheriff’s Office directly and learned that the call was fraudulent.

The Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) warns that this scam makes the rounds with some degree of frequency, as do scams involving suspects who claim victims have missed jury duty.

In this particular instance, authorities say the call came from a phone number with an 804 area code.

CCPD tells 8News that the caller typically claims the victim has a warrant out for them or has missed jury duty, and the only way to avoid arrest is to pay a fine with gifts cards. Authorities say this should be a huge red flag, as they will never make this kind of request.