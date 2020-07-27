Calling all Chesterfield centenarians!

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Do you know someone in Chesterfield who is over the age of 100? Let them know that the Chesterfield County Department of Citizen Information and Resources’ Office of Aging and Disability Services wants to recognize and honor them!

Centenarians who are interested in sharing details of their lives, achievements and experiences are being asked to fill out a two-part submission. Those who enter will be honored during a special recognition during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 6 p.m.

Here’s what you need to do:

Fill out the Centenarian Recognition Request form and submit it online or you can download the form and submit via email or mail by August 7, 2020

Email: agingservices@chesterfield.gov

Mail: Office of Aging and Disability Services

Attention: Centenarian Program

P.O. Box 40

Chesterfield, VA 23832

2. Fill out the Centenarian Social History form by August 17, 2020. This form can also be downloaded and sent via email or mail to the addresses listed above.

For more information, visit www.chesterfield.gov/centenarian or call the Office of Aging and Disability Services at 804-768-7878.