CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield mother’s post is going viral on social media, bringing Taylor Swift fans from all over the world together to help her daughter celebrate her birthday in style.

Sarah Blanks and her daughter Abby are used to trading friendship bracelets, wearing cardigans and getting the occasional Taylor Swift merch, such as a popcorn bucket. But after one viral social media post, the Chesterfield mom has gotten something beyond her wildest dreams.

“I was trying to get, you know, some of my friends on Twitter to just send some encouraging, you know, letters for her birthday,” Blanks said. “But as we know, it’s gotten a little viral.”

Blanks and her daughter share a love for Taylor Swift. From singing along at the Eras Tour concert to collecting posters, albums and sporting the number “13” on their hands, it’s a love that the duo will have forever and always.

“I have a video of her actually when she was four, dancing in her car seat with ‘Shake It Off’. So, it just kind of evolved from there,” Blanks said. “We’ve been able to celebrate eras together and different album release days together.”

Despite the fun times the pair has shared together this year, Blanks said Abby has been dealing with a lot.

“It’s hard being a girl and being in middle school, and just seems like there’s one thing after another that’s been just hitting her harder than normal,” Blanks said.

With Abby’s 13th birthday right around the corner, Blanks reached out to fellow “Swifties” on social media asking for cards to help uplift her spirits.

But little did she know this post would blow up on “X,” with over 375,000 views and “Swifties” from all over the world coming together to help her daughter celebrate.

“We’ve gotten lots of friendship bracelets. People have been asking if it’s okay to send packages.” Blanks said. “It’s kind of just hard to wrap my mind around. It means everything to have that support and that community.”

Now, Blanks said she plans to surprise Abby with all the gifts they’ve gotten from their fellow “Swifties” on her birthday and she’s hoping it will be the best day for the teen.

“I would really like to like just flood her room with a ton of cards maybe hanging from the ceiling,” said Blanks. “Just absolutely blow her away so she can physically see the community’s love.”

Anyone interested in sending a card can do so by email.