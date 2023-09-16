CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a way to relax and enjoy nature’s beauty? Float along Swift Creek Lake at Pocahontas State Park in the evening on Friday.

Guests are invited to attend the event, hosted from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at 10301 State Park Rd., in Chesterfield.

Attendees will receive a brief overview of canoeing safety and techniques, and be informed on the land and its cultural features.

With the sun projected to set around 7 p.m. Friday by the Department of Wildlife Resources, those enjoying a tranquil float along the water may experience a picturesque evening.

According to the Department of Conservation and Recreation, all equipment will be provided. Anyone aged 6 and up is eligible to attend.

Boats are limited, and attendees must register in advance at the park office or by calling 804-796-4255. There is a $10 per participant fee, which must be paid upon registration with the park office.

Guests are encouraged to bring plenty of water, snacks, and sunscreen; wear close-toed shoes and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty and/or wet; and arrive 15 minutes early. The department said this event is subject to cancellation due to inclement weather.