A driver crashed into a building on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, causing damage to a gas line. Credit: Tyler Hall

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — First responders are currently on the scene of a crash on the 1100 block of East Briar Patch Drive in Chesterfield.

According to Sergeant Kevin Rollins of the Chesterfield Police Department, a female driver crashed her car into a building at 2:14 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The car hit a gas line, causing a gas leak and damage.

The driver, a juvenile, has been charged with reckless driving, according to Rollins.

The east block of the complex has been evacuated. drove into the apartment. She hit a gas line and did serious damage. Officers are asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.