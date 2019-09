CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found shot in a car in Chesterfield.

Police got to Gatesgreen Drive before 4:15 Thursday morning. They found a car had crashed into a home.

Police found a driver in the car had been shot. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released any suspect information. Stay with 8News for updates.