CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a crash involving a police vehicle.

On the morning of Monday, Sept. 26, a two-vehicle crash involving a police car occurred in the area of Bailey Bridge Road and Hollyview Parkway.

According to police, the driver of a white Audi sedan was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police did not report any injuries as a result of the incident. Officers are continuing to investigate.