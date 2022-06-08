CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are still working to put out a fire that started in a vehicle and spread to a Midlothian residence.

At approximately 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, crews responded to the scene on the 900 block of Walton Creek Drive for a residential house fire. Firemen continued to douse the flames and brought the incident under control at around 2:19 p.m.

The fire is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Photos: Tim Corley / 8News WRIC

This is a developing story and new information will be added as it becomes available.