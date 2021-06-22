Car gets stuck in high flood waters in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Strong rain on Tuesday caused flash flooding in some parts of the area, and one car attempting to drive through a flooded road in Chesterfield ended up stranded.
Chesterfield County Police report the car got stuck on Ware Bottom Spring Road and Ramblewood Drive under a bridge. Officers say this particular section of road is prone to experiencing high flood waters.
The waters had receded not long after the rain stopped, but crews worked to tow the car out.
Police say nobody was injured.