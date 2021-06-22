Car gets stuck in high flood waters in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Strong rain on Tuesday caused flash flooding in some parts of the area, and one car attempting to drive through a flooded road in Chesterfield ended up stranded.

Chesterfield County Police report the car got stuck on Ware Bottom Spring Road and Ramblewood Drive under a bridge. Officers say this particular section of road is prone to experiencing high flood waters.

Photos: Tyler Thrasher/8News

The waters had receded not long after the rain stopped, but crews worked to tow the car out.

Police say nobody was injured.

