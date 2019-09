(WRIC) — A car landed on its roof on northbound VA-288 Saturday morning.

The incident happened near the ramp to Hull Street Road. Authorities said it was a single-vehicle crash.

Chesterfield Fire Lieutenant Jason Elmore said one person sustained minor injuries.

According to VDOT, the North left shoulder and left lane are closed.

Drivers should expect delays. Stay with 8News for updates.

To check out the driving conditions across Central Virginia, click here.