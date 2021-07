CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County caused one vehicle to overturn on Wednesday.

Chesterfield Police said “multiple” cars were involved in the crash around 11:30 a.m. on the corner of Genito Road and Stigall Way.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

The scene was cleared quickly and the cars were towed away. The road was opened after being cleared around noon.