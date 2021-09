A school bus was rear-ended on Wednesday during a three-vehicle accident according to the Chesterfield County Police Department. (Photo: CCPD)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A school bus was rear-ended on Wednesday during a three-vehicle accident according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Police said on Sept. 8, one car hit another, causing the second vehicle to run into the back of a Chesterfield County school bus. No students were injured during the incident.

The department is reminding everyone to focus on the road while behind the wheel.