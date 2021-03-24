Car slams into furniture store on E Hundred Road in Chesterfield

Vehicle hits the side of Chester Furniture Barn. (Photo by 8News’ Will McCue)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating how a vehicle hit the side of a building this morning.

Chesterfield Police told 8News that two vehicles were traveling east on East Hundred Road when one of the cars lost control, hitting the second vehicle. The vehicle that was hit then went off the roadway and hit the side of Chester Furniture Barn.

Authorities say at this point, there doesn’t seem to be any “significant” injuries.

