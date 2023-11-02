CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car theft suspect is in custody after police say they stole a car and led officers on a short foot chase after crashing.

According to Sgt. Rollins of the Chesterfield County Police Department, the car theft took place on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 2. The driver led police on a chase before crashing near the intersection of Hull Street Road and Winterpock Road.

After crashing, the suspect got out and led the officers on a short chase on foot. After catching them, it was determined that the suspect was wanted on several outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions.

Photo: Sgt. Rollins, Chesterfield Police

The suspect was not identified by police.