Carvana facility still on schedule in Chesterfield despite challenges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An online used car dealer is driving its way to the Richmond-metro area.

Carvana announced earlier this year it’s building a new facility in Chesterfield County along Woods Edge Road. Crews are building a 190,000 square foot reconditioning and inspection facility, with the project costing $25 million.

Jake Elder, project manager for small business and site development with Chesterfield County’s economic development department, said the site will initially employ 400 people. Most of the site’s employees will be made up of certified mechanics.

“What that allows us to do is partner within the workforce community within Richmond and Chesterfield to create a pipeline. Not just toward Carvana, but any company that’s going to be needing those certified mechanics,” he said.

The pandemic drove more customers online to buy cars, but in 2020 Carvana’s project in Chesterfield paused.

“It’s a site that required a lot of site work. A lot of topographical challenges which is why it hadn’t been developed in quite some time,” said Elder.

Carvana moved forward with the project by the end of 2020. Elder said the building is still on schedule to open next year.

“The reconditioning and inspection facility will be used to do a 150 point inspection process on the cars that customers purchase through Carvana,” said Elder. “The cars are shipped to pointed delivery stations which can be smaller locations across the mid-Atlantic and then end up at someone’s home or one of the famous vending machines.”

Carvana is known for used car sales online and its car vending machines located all across the country where customers can pick up their vehicles.

Richmond residents could also have the opportunity to pick up their next car from a vending machine that’s said to be coming to the city soon.

“Certainly, folks that live in that area I’m sure have noticed the construction that’s occurring,” said Elder.

The Chesterfield site project is on schedule and should be completed in late spring of 2022, according to Elder.