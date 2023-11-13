CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Today’s hearing for the owner of a Chesterfield County massage parlor where employees have been accused of performing sex acts for money was — as the three previous adjudicatory hearings before it — continued.

The office of the Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed that the adjudicatory hearing for Fen Li, the owner of Lee Flower BodyWork Massage near the intersection of West Hundred Road and Ecoff Avenue in the Chester area of Chesterfield, was continued to 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

Li was arrested in early May of 2023 and charged with two counts of “maintaining a bawdy place,” which means a building or location used for “lewdness, assignation, or prostitution,” according to the Code of Virginia.

Police confirmed to 8News that the 41-year-old owner, Fen Li, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of maintaining a bawdy place. Investigators believe workers at Li’s business, Lee Flower BodyWork Massage, were performing sex acts for money. Credit: 8News.

Storefront of Lee Flower BodyWork Massage (Photo: 8News)

8News visited the massage parlor on Friday, May 12, during which the business appeared to be in operation despite Li’s arrest. People entering and leaving the building did not want to speak, but the owner of a business nearby told 8News what he had observed over the previous six months.

“Usually the only type of business that she has there is late at night,” he told 8News in May. “9 o’ clock they start bumping the sidewalk from 9 to 9:30, from 9:30 to 10, from 10 to 10:30, from 11 to 11:30. And that’s not massages. You know, that’s, you know what they’re getting.”

If found guilty, Li is facing up to two years in jail and a $5,000 fine.