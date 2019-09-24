Cat dies in overnight Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A cat has died and two people are without a home following an overnight fire Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to a home on the 5500 block of Winterleaf Drive around 12:30 a.m.

Chesterfield Fire said when crews arrived heavy flames could be seen shooting from the back of the home.

Two adults living inside the home were able to evacuate. Fire crews said they were able to rescue four cats but one cat died in the fire.

The adults are being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Be sure to stay with 8News for updates.