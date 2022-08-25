Police said the men are suspected to have stolen $8,000 from Sunglass Hut on Tuesday, Aug. 23. (Photo: The Chesterfield County Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for three men caught on camera, suspected of stealing from a store in the county.

Police said the men are suspected to have stolen $8,000 worth of merchandise from Sunglass Hut on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

According to Chesterfield Police, the man wearing a face mask is suspected to have been involved in a theft at the same store on Aug. 10.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the crime is asked to contact the police at 804-748-0660.