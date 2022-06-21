CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County drivers northbound on Virginia State Route 288 are experiencing significant delays following a crash that resulted in a cement truck overturning.

The crash is located near the Commonwealth Centre Parkway exit and was first reported at 1:20 p.m.

The cement truck reportedly ran off the road and lost its cement drum. Virginia State Police says that no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

According to police, the north right lane has been closed as a wrecker will need to be called in to right the truck and its drum.

Motorists can expect delays as a result of the incident, according to VDOT.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.