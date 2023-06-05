CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is working the scene of a cement truck that rolled over near Pocahontas State Park.
Officers were called to the corner of Claypoint Road and Qualla Road around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, June 5, after it was reported a cement truck had rolled over in the area.
According to police, there were no injuries as a result of the crash but the cement truck driver was cited for failing to maintain control.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.