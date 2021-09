Crash at Center Pointe Pkwy/Brandermill Pkwy has closed the streets in Chesterfield. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Chesterfield County Wednesday morning.

At this time, the intersection of Center Pointe Pkwy and Brandermill Pkwy is closed. Chesterfield Police responded to the intersection at 7:44 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Police are still on the scene. Drivers should find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.