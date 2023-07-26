A rendering of the school design for West Area Middle School. (Photo courtesy of Chesterfield County Public Schools)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On August 9, Chesterfield County will break ground on a three-story middle school that will hold around 1,800 students, making it the largest middle school in Central Virginia, according to a school representative.

The new $95 million school will be built in the county’s Upper Magnolia Green area and will replace Falling Creek Middle School. The school will help to address the capacity issues as the county’s population increases.

Josh Davis, the chief operations officer for Chesterfield County Public Schools, previously told 8News the school, tentatively named West Area Middle, would join Falling Creek Middle as “the largest middle schools in Central Virginia” when complete.

A rendering of the school design for West Area Middle School. (Photo courtesy of Chesterfield County Public Schools)

Chesterfield has the largest school system in Central Virginia and is still growing, as data from the county shows multiple schools are overflowing.

The school is planned to be separated into grades by floor, with each floor individually equipped with 19 classrooms and five science labs. The school will also include a 1,000-student capacity auditorium and multiple athletic facilities — including an eight-lane track surrounding a soccer field and a 1,200-seat gymnasium.

The school is slated to open for the 2025-2026 school year.

