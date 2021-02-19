Centralia Road in Chesterfield to be closed for pipe replacement

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation said it will be closing Centralia Road in Chesterfield for a pipe replacement project starting March 1.

An inspection of the pipe structures between Chalkley Road and Lost Forest Drive done back in November showed immediate repairs were needed. VDOT said the roads were closed for a temporary repair, but the upcoming closure is to fully replace the pipe and pave the road.

VDOT said the project will likely last until late March. Until it is complete the following detours will be put in place:

People traveling eastbound on Centralia Road will take Iron Bridge Road east to Iron Bridge Road west, and then back onto Centralia Road.

Drivers going westbound on Centralia Road will take Chalkley Road south to Chalkley Road north, and then back onto Centralia Road.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.