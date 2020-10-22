Charred boat sinks in James River at Dutch Gap Boat Ramp

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No one was hurt after a boat became fully engulfed in the James River Wednesday night.

According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, crews were called to the Dutch Gap Boat Ramp for a boat fire just before 6 p.m. Officials say the engine in the rear of the boat caught fire, causing the flames.

All occupants made it off the boat safely.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS say the charred boat eventually sunk. The Department of Wildlife Resources is coordinating the recovery of the small vessel.

Fire crews used this incident to remind boaters to use their life jackets and make sure a functioning fire extinguisher is on board.

