Chester Library reopens to public later this month

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County will reopen a fourth library following a full shutdown due to the pandemic. The Chester Library will be open to the public again on Monday, Oct. 19.

The Chester location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The county made the decision to close all Chesterfield County Public Libraries to the public on Monday, March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Central Library, Meadowdale Library and North Courthouse Road Library reopened in June.

The county says all of the library locations will continue to offer virtual learning pods. The pods provide space for students, teachers and teleworkers to effectively work and learn remotely. To learn more, visit library.chesterfield.gov/learningpods.

The libraries will also continue offering curbside book checkouts at all locations.

According to the county, “Customers are expected to wear face coverings while in the library, and to continue to follow health department recommendations including conducting self-health checks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.”

