Chester neighborhood holds Christmas parade to collect food drive donations

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Bayhill Point community in Chester hosted a socially distant truck parade tonight to gather donations for the Chesterfield Food Bank. The group that organized the event, Christmas Cruise RVA, sought out to bring Christmas cheer and spread “a smile every mile.”

The parade members rode along all decked out in lights, decorations and costumes to help neighbors in need.

Santa sat in a trailer while others walked with the parade and handed out candy. Everyone made sure to mask up and wear gloves during the event.

Before the event even started organizers were able to collect a carload worth of donations.

They made 10 stops around the neighborhood to pick up non-perishable food items.

The canned goods collected will help the food bank during an especially hard year. When 8News visited the food bank just before Thanksgiving there were at least 600 families that lined up to receive donations.

Before COVID-19 spread around the world, the Chesterfield Food Bank was helping anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 people a month.

In September, they said nearly 30,000 people were utilizing the food bank’s distribution programs each month — with 200 to 400 volunteers offering their help every week.

