CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Children at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy got into the Halloween spirit on Wednesday morning.

The preschool’s learning garden was turned into a pumpkin patch. The school started the pumpkin patch tradition last year when they couldn’t go on field trips because of Covid. It has been used to teach students more about colors and shapes, and give them the opportunity to be outside.

Students also walked through a maze to learn about critical thinking.

“I want our kids to understand first of all that we are all different. We all have strengths. We all have weaknesses, but we can spend time and enjoy each other because we’re all important,” said principal Lesley Harris. “We all have value. I also want them to have an opportunity to be outside.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Each teacher got a pumpkin for students could decorate as part of a contest. The winner will get a prize. Over 300 students went pumpkin picking.