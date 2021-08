RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chester woman won $100,000 from the Virginia Lottery after originally throwing away the winning ticket.

Maria Pollard bought the ticket at the Walmart on Sheila Lane and threw it in the trash after thinking she had lost.

But luckily for her, a sales associate took the ticket out of the trash and told Maria that one of her discarded tickets was actually a winner.

Maria says she plans on using her winnings to take her family on vacation.