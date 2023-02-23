CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Less than a year after it was announced that the LEGO company’s U.S. manufacturing hub would be based in Chesterfield County, moves are already being made to hire the facility’s first employees.

The Chesterfield County government announced on Facebook on Thursday, Feb. 23 that there are plans to hire 60 hourly production workers by this June, and 500 total positions are expected to be filled by the end of the year.

Last June, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that the LEGO Company would invest over $1 billion to build its U.S. manufacturing plant at Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County. The Governor stated that the 1.7 million-square-foot facility would create over 1,760 new jobs.

Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of the LEGO Group, said the company chose Virginia as the place for its U.S. manufacturing hub for many reasons. Christiansen pointed to the state’s central location and transport connection, which made it ideal for shipping products in and out of the facility. The CEO also mentioned the importance of having access to a skilled workforce in the Chesterfield community.

The Chesterfield facility will also contribute to the LEGO company’s carbon-neutral goals. The Meadowville Technology Park campus will reportedly be big enough to build a solar park that will power the entire facility.

While Youngkin did not disclose the details of the competitive negotiations that ultimately sealed the deal for Chesterfield, the Governor’s Office said that the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Chesterfield County, the Greater Richmond Partnership and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission were all involved in the process.

Construction for the facility began last year and is expected to be completed by 2025.