Chesterfield Airport holding school supplies drive

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport is holding a community school supplies drive for Chesterfield County Public School students.
They are asking people to donate items like new binders, paper, notebooks, pencils, markers, folders, glue, calculators, crayons, scissors and index cards.
Here is where you can drop off supplies:
- Chesterfield County Airport Terminal, 7511 Airfield Drive
- County Administration Building, 9901 Lori Road
- Community Development Building, 9800 Government Center Parkway
- Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training, 6610 Public Safety Way
- Social Services – Smith-Wagner Building, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
- Mental Health Support Services – Rogers Building, 6801 Lucy Corr Boulevard
The drive will run through Friday, Aug. 13. You can find more information by calling Chesterfield County Airport administration at 804-768-7700.