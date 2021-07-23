Chesterfield Airport holding school supplies drive

Chesterfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
257052-c7c5c_146058

office or school supplies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport is holding a community school supplies drive for Chesterfield County Public School students.

They are asking people to donate items like new binders, paper, notebooks, pencils, markers, folders, glue, calculators, crayons, scissors and index cards.

Here is where you can drop off supplies:

  • Chesterfield County Airport Terminal, 7511 Airfield Drive
  • County Administration Building, 9901 Lori Road
  • Community Development Building, 9800 Government Center Parkway
  • Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training, 6610 Public Safety Way
  • Social Services – Smith-Wagner Building, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
  • Mental Health Support Services – Rogers Building, 6801 Lucy Corr Boulevard

The drive will run through Friday, Aug. 13. You can find more information by calling Chesterfield County Airport administration at 804-768-7700.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More coverage of Chesterfield County Public Schools

More coverage of Chesterfield County Public Schools

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events