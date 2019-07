CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Animal Services has a new member of their work family, and now they need help naming her.

The office said their rat mascot Riley started to become withdrawn and needed a companion.

“We bathed the new rat, put yogurt on her to encourage grooming, and had them meet in a neutral place,” the office said on social media Friday. “We are happy to say that Riley now has a buddy.”

You can give your name suggestion for the Dumbo rat on their Facebook page.