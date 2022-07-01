CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Animal Services is offering $10 adoptions on Saturday, July 2.

The program began on June 29 as part of the organization’s Fourth of July adoption campaign.

Earlier this week, the county’s Police Chief, Col. Jeffrey Katz, wrote in a Facebook post that he would personally cover the adoption costs for the first ten families that decide to adopt a new furry family member starting on Friday, July 1.

The shelter is open by appointments only. To schedule an appointment on Saturday, call 804-748-1683 during their working hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.. For more information about the adoptionprocess, visit the organization’s website.